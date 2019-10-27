Compilation: Media, Democrats Bash Trump Over Killing of ISIS Leader

The mainstream media and even some Democrats couldn’t bring themselves to praise President Trump over his decision to raid and kill the infamous ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Instead, they deployed every form of spin and criticism they could muster in attempt to make Trump look bad for vanquishing the world’s most wanted man.

Here are a few examples:

Some pundits lamented that killing ISIS members only reinforces their murderous ideology.

MSNBC's Vossoughian: I wonder here if this type of killing only reinforces the ideology of Baghdadi's followers pic.twitter.com/MoZHIfZ3Ws — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) October 27, 2019

CBS News Senior National Security contributor Mike Morell said he was “bothered” by Trump detailing Baghdadi’s death because it “inspires extremists.”

#NEW: CBS News Senior National Security Contributor Mike Morell says he was "bothered" by Pres. Trump's vivid detail about the killing of al-Baghdadi during his White House address. pic.twitter.com/p3KiC7D0c3 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 27, 2019

Vox editor Aaron Rupar lambasted Trump for saying that witnessing the raid against Baghdadi was like “watching a movie.”

Trump compares watching a human getting killed to watching a movie pic.twitter.com/01d8ysFg3M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2019

A CNN correspondent compared Trump’s language about Baghdadi to ISIS’s hateful rhetoric.

CNN's @npwcnn says President Trump's remarks "echoed frankly the crudeness you would often expect to hear maybe from ISIS." pic.twitter.com/ueGxy5J4c0 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2019

Obama officials like his Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff criticized Trump for “piling on” the humiliation of ISIS’s defeat.

Admiral James Winnefeld tells @margbrennan that he's worried about Trump's "piling on" by describing al-Baghdadi as a "dog." Says it sends a signal to followers "that could cause them to lash out possibly more harshly in the wake." pic.twitter.com/L6y7a17bm0 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 27, 2019

Obama’s former National Security Adviser Susan Rice said the successful raid was not “mission accomplished.”

#NEW: Former Obama NSA Susan Rice says the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is not “mission accomplished.” pic.twitter.com/uaBzEeAZiY — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 27, 2019

A CNN panel condemned Trump’s “irresponsible” remarks about Baghdadi “dying like a dog.”

Getting back to business! CNN begins bashing Trump following the elimination of the ISIS leader. pic.twitter.com/wqA5HoAE6d — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 27, 2019

Fox News’ Chris Wallace harped on Vice President Mike Pence for not briefing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the special operations raid.

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders refused to congratulate Trump or the U.S. forces who conducted the raid, instead giving credit to the Kurds in Syria.

#NEW: Sen. Bernie Sanders on al-Baghdadi operation: "My understanding, interestingly enough, is that that mission was accomplished with information supplied by the Kurds, and as we know Trump has turned his back and betrayed the Kurds."pic.twitter.com/jC17h9ehPB — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) October 27, 2019

“Saturday Night Live” couldn’t even help digging into Trump over his dovish Syria policy, saying he’s “Making ISIS Great Aagain”…the same night al-Baghdadi was killed.

OOPS: 'Saturday Night Live' face-plants with "Making ISIS Great Again" anti-Trump skit…while news breaks that ISIS leader killed in a US raid in Syria. (HT @Bmac0507) https://t.co/CvxxfNcNGT pic.twitter.com/SXaRzpfyCw — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 27, 2019

Fortunately, some journalists, like Glenn Greenwald, recognized the media’s shameful behavior and called them out on it.

It's genuinely fascinating watching Democrats in real time struggle to figure out what to say about this. They want to be patriotic and anti-ISIS, but also need a way to malign Trump without contradicting their gushing Obama praise over OBL: not an easy balancing act. Good luck! — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 27, 2019

"You know, it's a sad day in America when the Democrats can't stand up and thank the President, thank the U.S. military for taking out the leader of ISIS last night. That's a tragedy, here is the problem, Maria, the Democrats have impeachment obsession…" – @SteveDaines pic.twitter.com/b19vT6XVec — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2019

