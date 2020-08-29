COMPLAINT: Jacob Blake Sexually Assaulted Woman, Sniffed Finger, Accused Her of Cheating Before Police Arrived

The police officers responding to the call that led to the nearly fatal shooting of Kenosha, Wisconsin man Jacob Blake were there to arrest him for allegedly violating a restraining order following an alleged sexual assault on May 3, and knew he had an open warrant for felony sexual assault.

Police say Blake entered a woman’s home illegally at 6 a.m. in May to apparently retrieve property. It is alleged that Blake then sexually assaulted the woman, only identified by her initials in the criminal complaint, with his finger, then sniffed it, and told her she “Smells like you’ve been with other men.”

The criminal complaint against Blake reveals that police seem to indicate he was in the process of breaking and entering, burglary, grand theft auto, and sexual assault when police arrived on scene, leading to the nearly fatal shooting of Blake. Blake’s alleged victim also says she was abused and sexually assaulted by Blake at least twice per year, usually while he was drunk.

The New York Post reports, “The victim, who is only identified by her initials in the paperwork, told police she was asleep in bed with one of her children when Blake came into the room around 6 a.m. and allegedly said ‘I want my sh-t,’” according to the police complaint.

“She told cops Blake then used his finger to sexually assault her, sniffed it and said, ‘Smells like you’ve been with other men.’” The Post continues.

This is why Jacob Blake had a warrant out for his arrest. https://t.co/PHpOnKJsfl pic.twitter.com/oEstNBU1yD — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 29, 2020

The alleged victim says after Blake finally left her home, following what she says was a sexual assault that “caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent,” she immediately called the police.

Police shot Blake after he allegedly violated the restraining order stemming from this incident on Sunday within three minutes of responding to the 911 call. Police also say Blake had a weapon on the floorboard of the vehicle he moved to as he turned his back to police.

A GoFundMe campaign for Blake has raised over $2 million since the officer involved shooting that led to riots across Kenosha, more than twice the amount raised for Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old child senselessly murdered by his neighbor in North Carolina.

Leaked police audio from their violent confrontation with Jacob Blake sheds more light on the context of his getting shot.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!