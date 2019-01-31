Complaints Filed Against Pittsburgh Mayor, City Council Over Controversial Proposed Gun Ban

Private complaints have been filed against Mayor Bill Peduto, seven members of the Pittsburgh City Council and the City Solicitor over the controversial proposed gun ban.

In December, Councilmembers and Peduto’s office drafted legislation to ban assault rifles, accessories like bump stocks and allow courts to temporarily prohibit anyone determined to be dangerous from possessing a gun.

The complaints filed with Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala argue that the gun legislation violates the Pennsylvania Constitution.

