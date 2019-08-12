Completely Relatable: Beto Changes a Flat Tire

Democrat presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke does normal everyday things just like you and me. This was evidenced by a recent totally real, not-staged-whatsoever incident involving a flat Toyota Tundra tire on a smooth road.

“Well, I’m changing the tire on this truck,” Beto tells the person filming, pretending he does this sort of thing regularly.

Beto changes a tire pic.twitter.com/i41vUH0OmE — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) August 11, 2019

See? If ever you questioned if Beto was just another wealthy, elitist leftist politician, you’ve just been proven 100% wrong. Checkmate, bigot.

Beto has pulled similar stunts in the past, including live-streaming his haircut, and live-streaming his visit to the dentist.

Beto is livestreaming his haircut pic.twitter.com/xAuBtC7BWe — joe (@JoePerticone) May 15, 2019

breaking news: beto is at the dentist pic.twitter.com/ceFP9aOYL0 — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 10, 2019

Other Democrat candidates tried their best to seem relatable over the weekend at the Iowa State Fair, ahead of next month’s third round of debates.

Kamala Harris ate a pork chop!

Finally got my pork chop! pic.twitter.com/3LUSKorixU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2019

Bill de Blasio and Bernie Sanders ate corndogs! Look at ’em go!

How did this man get ZERO percent of the vote in the @IowaStateFair ‘Corn Kernal Poll’? I just don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/h0zGzMJccS — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) August 12, 2019

I have watched Bernie Sanders consume a corn dog. My Iowa State Fair experience is now complete. pic.twitter.com/jC0HYb71lE — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 11, 2019

Elizabeth Warren smiled with a corndog!

You want me to do what with this? 😳 pic.twitter.com/sfzTQqD8Lw — TriggaNometry (@grindingdude) August 12, 2019

And Andrew Yang stuffed his face with a turkey leg!

