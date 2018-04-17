'Comprehensive Strategy': Left's New Term For Permanent Occupation in Syria

Many top lawmakers on the left and right have begun using a new Orwellian term to define a new chapter in the Syrian conflict: “comprehensive strategy.”

The neocons, disappointed by the limited nature of President Trump’s recent airstrikes on three Syrian chemical facilities, have insisted he must do more to succeed long-term by basically calling for permanent occupation under the harmless-sounding phrase “comprehensive strategy.”

“To succeed in the long run, we need a comprehensive strategy for Syria and the entire region,” Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) tweeted on Friday.

“Americans deserve a comprehensive strategy that will keep our military safe and avoid collateral damage,” Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tweeted on Monday.

“The president needs to lay out a comprehensive strategy in Syria in consultation with Congress — and he needs to do it now,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) tweeted Saturday.

“Isolated punitive action is no replacement for a comprehensive strategy designed to bring about an end to the conflict in Syria – the only thing that will truly bring relief to the Syrian people,” Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement.

“I’m deeply concerned that President Trump continues to conduct military operations without any comprehensive strategy or the necessary congressional authorization,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated on his website.

“Bashar Al-Assad’s atrocities in Syria demand a firm and comprehensive US strategy,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) tweeted.

“As we move forward in the days ahead, I will continue to push for a more comprehensive strategy in Syria,” tweeted Sen. Angus King (I-ME).

It goes on and on and on…

Either these high-level individuals are incredibly coordinated, or they’re being fed these talking points by an even higher authority.

In either case, the outcome is the same: the power structure wants war and permanent occupation in Syria, as outlined by General Wesley Clark over a decade ago.

