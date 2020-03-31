Concealed Permit Holder Kills Alleged Attacker and Thwarts Mass Shooting

Image Credits: FREDERIC J. BROWN | Getty.

A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged attacker in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday night, thwarting a mass shooting in the process.

Tulsa World reports a woman allegedly opened fire on customers, “outside a North Tulsa shopping center” about 6:30 p.m., only to be shot dead by an armed citizen.

Surveillance video appears to show the woman getting into an altercation in the shopping center parking lot, only to leave and allegedly return “about three minutes later.” Upon returning she allegedly, “pulled a gun and opened fire.”

Read More

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Obama Drops Coronavirus Bombshell: It's All Due to Climate Change!

Obama Drops Coronavirus Bombshell: It’s All Due to Climate Change!

U.S. News
Comments
Adviser to Trump Warns: If Dems Win in November, "They're Going to Crush Fox News"

Adviser to Trump Warns: If Dems Win in November, “They’re Going to Crush Fox News”

U.S. News
Comments

Empire State Building Debuts Dystopian Red ‘Siren’ Light

U.S. News
comments

Hospital Exec Fired After Discussing Ways Of Ensuring Trump Supporters Get Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

The ‘My Pillow’ Guy Just Triggered A Herd Of Leftists And It’s Hilarious

U.S. News
comments

Comments