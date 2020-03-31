Concealed Permit Holder Kills Alleged Attacker and Thwarts Mass Shooting

A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged attacker in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday night, thwarting a mass shooting in the process.

Tulsa World reports a woman allegedly opened fire on customers, “outside a North Tulsa shopping center” about 6:30 p.m., only to be shot dead by an armed citizen.

Surveillance video appears to show the woman getting into an altercation in the shopping center parking lot, only to leave and allegedly return “about three minutes later.” Upon returning she allegedly, “pulled a gun and opened fire.”

