Concern After Police ‘Admit Concealing Migrant Shopping Centre Rape’ From Public

Danish people are expressing concern after police admitted they chose not to inform the public about a rape and attempted rape of two 14-year-old girls, allegedly carried out by Afghan migrants at a shopping centre in Esbjerg.

News of the attacks, which prompted a “storm” of telephone calls to authorities from worried parents, would not have come to people’s attention had the media not followed up a tip-off about the incident, notes JydskeVestkysten.

“What might have happened had we not contacted [police] about the case?” the Danish newspaper queried at the weekend, asking whether officers believe that “citizens have no right to know what occurred in a busy public place?”

“There could be others who have been attacked in the same location or by the same men,” noted the publication in a series of questions it put to police, suggesting victims might not come forward if the authorities keep them in the dark.

