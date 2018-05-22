Condoms to be ‘Readily and Easily Accessible’ at Boy Scout Jamboree Event

Organizers of next year’s World Scout Jamboree will be required to provide condoms for all attendees.

The bizarre requirement is mentioned in a handbook adopted by the World Scout Committee in 2016, and says condoms must be readily available for all participants and staff.

“The Host Organization must ensure that condoms are readily and easily accessible for all participants and IST [staff] at a number of locations on the site,” the handbook reads (pg 11).

“Heads of Contingent must be informed in advance and made aware of their responsibility in communicating this policy to their Participants, Unit Leaders, Contingent Staff, and IST in an appropriate way. When making this information available onsite, consideration shall be given to the various cultures and beliefs present.”

Additionally, the handbook states that an exception for alcohol consumption at “confined areas” can be made for adults “in accordance with a host country’s habits.”

The upcoming 24th World Scout Jamboree, to be held in West Virginia July 21, 2019, will for the first time host Scouts from Mexico and Canada, as well as the US, according to the Scouts website.

The Boy Scouts of America organization was already under fire after announcing earlier this month their plans to scrap the word “Boy” from their title. The organization added they would also begin allowing girls into their ranks. In 2015 the Boy Scouts of America were also criticized after lifting its ban on allowing gay Scout leaders.

Critics of the Scouts’ latest moves say the organization is far removed from what it once represented.

“In light of the mandatory condom policy, it is not clear how far down the rabbit hole the Boy Scouts will continue to fall,” said Florida Family Policy Council President John Stemberger.