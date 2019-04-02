Conference For 2020 Dems Begins With Chant Quoting Fugitive Cop-Killer

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

A conference featuring eight prominent 2020 Democrat presidential hopefuls kicked off in Washington, D.C,. with the fiery rallying cry of a fugitive cop-killer on Monday, as the labor and political groups in attendance shouted in unison, “We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Jamal Watkins, the Vice President of Civic Engagement at the NAACP, began by telling the audience at the We the People conference that he would invoke the words of Assata Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard.

Bettmann / Getty Images

Shakur was convicted of the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper when she was in the Black Liberation Army. After escaping from prison in 1979, Shakur fled to Cuba, which granted her asylum even as she remains on the FBI’s list of most-wanted fugitive terrorists.

Read more


Alex Jones bullhorns Beto and his crowd begins to attack Alex.


Related Articles

Joe Biden's Primary Victory Odds Slump After #MeToo Controversy

Joe Biden’s Primary Victory Odds Slump After #MeToo Controversy

U.S. News
Comments
Nancy Pelosi Tells Joe Biden to Stop Touching Women

Nancy Pelosi Tells Joe Biden to Stop Touching Women

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: More Americans Think Hillary Colluded With Foreign Operatives Than Trump

U.S. News
comments

Trump Vows To Replace “Really Bad” Obamacare After Election

U.S. News
comments

Whoopi Goldberg Defends Biden: ‘I Don’t Want Joe to Stop’ Kissing and Smelling Women’s Hair

U.S. News
comments

Comments