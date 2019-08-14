Confirmed: Bruce Ohr Funneled Wife's Fusion GPS Docs To FBI

Department of Justice employee Bruce Ohr funneled opposition research compiled by his wife at Fusion GPS to the FBI for their phony Russia probe, according to internal documents obtained by Judicial Watch.

The 330-page DOJ document trove confirms that Ohr, formerly the Associate Deputy Attorney General, turned his wife Nellie Ohr’s anti-Trump opposition research funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign over to the FBI in 2016.

The material included the infamous and thoroughly debunked “Steele dossier” that served as the basis for the FISA court’s surveillance of several Trump campaign associates like Carter Page and George Papadopoulos leading up to the 2016 election.

Disgraced ex-FBI Director Comey even admitted that the FBI knew the Steele dossier was “salacious and unverified” when they presented it to the FISA court.

This comes after Ohr’s interview transcripts with the FBI, known as a “302” report, were released last week revealing that the FISA court was not informed about the “corrupted process” behind the Steele dossier.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the documents confirm the incestuous relationship between the DOJ, Fusion GPS, and the Hillary Clinton campaign, which launched the 3-year “Russia collusion” smear campaign to remove President Trump from office.

“These documents show a crazed DOJ-FBI effort to use the Clinton spy ring at Fusion GPS, namely Nellie Ohr, to smear President Trump – even before he was sworn in as president,” said Fitton.

“Clinton campaign operative Nellie Ohr may as well as have had a desk at the Justice Department.”

Read the DOJ Ohr documents in full below:

