Confirmed: Gunman Was an Anti-Trump Leftist

66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, the gunman who targeted Republican lawmakers during an attempted massacre this morning, has been confirmed as a Bernie Sanders-supporting leftist who called Trump a “traitor” and wanted to destroy him.

On his Facebook page, Hodgkinson has a giant picture of Bernie Sanders as his banner image.

The gunman called Trump a “traitor” and vowed to “destroy” him.

The shooter also signed a petition calling for an investigation into Trump-Russia ties, confirming he was radicalized by the mainstream media’s obsession with conspiracy theories about Russia interfering with the election.

Hodgkinson also labeled Trump “Truly the Biggest Ass Hole We Have Ever Had in the Oval Office.”

“Trump is Guilty & Should Go to Prison for Treason,” the shooter posted just two days ago.

He also called Trump a “mean, disgusting person.”

The shooter was a fan of John Oliver, Rachel Maddow, and The Daily Show.

A terrorist attack targeting conservatives by a deranged anti-Trump, Russian collusion-obsessed leftist

It’s going to be hard for MSM to spin that.

This is a game changer.

When will the mainstream media stop radicalizing domestic terrorists with their hysterical anti-Trump narrative?

It has to stop now before more innocent people are targeted.

More as it breaks….

Rand Paul: Armed Capitol Police Prevented A "Massacre"

Leftist Gunman Shoots Republican Congressman in Media-Inspired Terror Attack

