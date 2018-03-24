Confirmed: Lots of ‘Good Guys with Guns’ Protecting #MarchForOurLives in DC

After the shooting in Parkland, Florida, when it became clear that the Broward County deputy working at the school that day (and other deputies who arrived soon after the shooting began) did not go into the building to engage Nikolas Cruz during his rampage, some on the pro-gun control side tried to use that as proof that “good guy with a gun” is a ridiculous argument.

FAIL: CNBC's John Harwood takes aim at 'good guy with a gun' narrative, shoots lib talking point in the foot instead https://t.co/pg7YwaqPGd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 23, 2018

At today’s #MarchForOurLives in Washington, DC (and most likely elsewhere), very few on the pro-gun control side seem to be protesting all the “good guys with guns” who are helping keep the area secure:

Pup patrol reporting for duty. So much security, but all of the police and national guard are so incredibly friendly and supportive. What a great day in DC. #marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/gxVe2O18xJ — betsywhalen (@betsywhalen) March 24, 2018

DC Army National Guard present to ensure safety at the #MarchForOurLives @MoCoSentinel pic.twitter.com/TqGjpTml95 — Nickolai Sukharev (@Nickolaiss) March 24, 2018

