Confirmed: Mark Levin Gets His Own Show On Fox News

Conservative radio host Mark Levin is reportedly getting his own weekly show on Fox News.

News aggregator Matt Drudge tweeted the news out on Tuesday, explaining that Levin’s show will feature “legal, political, social commentary.”

“Expect fireworks,” Drudge asserted.

Levin is currently the host of the syndicated radio show The Mark Levin Show and worked in the Ronald Reagan administration as the chief of staff to Attorney General Ed Meese. Levin is also the founder of the media company Conservative Review and hosts a show on CRTV.

