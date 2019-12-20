CONFUSION: Biden claims British PM Winston Churchill was oldest US president!

The issue of age came up during the Democrat debate tonight, and Joe Biden was asked, “If elected, you would turn 82 at the end of your first term. You would be the oldest president in American history.”

“What about Winston Churchill?” Biden interjected, referring to the mid-20th century British prime minister.

“American history,” Politico correspondent and moderator Tim Alberta responded.

“Oh, American history,” Biden responded. “I was joking, that was a joke.”

Alberta replied with a skeptical “okay.”

“Politico doesn’t have much of a sense of humor,” Biden huffed.

