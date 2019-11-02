CONFUSION: Biden promises to rejoin peace treaty — that ended Vietnam war!

Former vice president Joe Biden plans to revisit the “Paris Peace Accords” if elected president.

That agreement ended the Vietnam War in 1973.

WATCH: Joe Biden says, "I'm going to make sure that we rejoin the Paris Peace Accord on day one." The Paris Peace Accords = a treaty to end the Vietnam War that was signed in 1973, Biden's first year in the Senate. He's not playing with a full deck, folks… pic.twitter.com/rkcKHNDY2l — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2019

“WATCH: Joe Biden says, ‘I’m going to make sure that we rejoin the Paris Peace Accord on day one,’” the Trump War Room posted with a video to Twitter. “The Paris Peace Accords = a treaty to end the Vietnam War that was signed in 1973, Biden’s first year in the Senate.

“He’s not playing with a full deck, folks …”

The video shows Biden at a campaign stop on Thursday, where he elaborated on his plan.

“I’m going to make sure we rejoin the Paris Peace Accord on day one and I’m going to announce within the first 100 days, those 173 nations are going to come and meet in Washington, D.C. to up the ante,” the 76-year-old career politician said to applause.

Biden was undoubtedly referring to the Paris Climate Agreement, a United Nations scheme to control the global temperatures and force countries to reduce emissions in the name of fighting changes in the climate.

The agreement was signed by President Obama and 194 other members of the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2016, but President Trump in 2017 announced plans for the U.S. to withdraw from the agreement, which puts limits on emissions and restrictions on coal, among other things.

The decision enraged far-left climate crusaders and became a hot topic for 2020, though Biden seems to have forgotten the name of one of his former boss’ signature “achievements.”

The flub is one of countless misstatements to plague the elderly statesman throughout his campaign, from wrongly stating Obama won North Carolina, to likening Chicago teachers to “the devil,” to confusing his alma mater, to chastising Trump for using the phrase “lynching” – the exact word he used to describe President Clinton’s impeachment.

That’s just a few of many in the last week alone.

But it doesn’t much matter.

The constant mistakes, misstatements, fabrications and insults to voters that have become the hallmark of his 2020 campaign are rarely reported by the nation’s largest media.

A Google News search of “Biden Paris Peace Accord” turns up exactly zero news stories mentioning the mistake.

Last week, President Trump misspoke in Pittsburgh and said the U.S. is building a wall on the Colorado border.

The slip-up generated well over two dozen news stories, including coverage by CNN, the Denver Post, USA Today, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the BBC and many, many others.

A woman with the Sunrise Movement, a government transparency watchdog, asked Biden on Monday about recently going back on his word on accepting campaign funds from SuperPACs. She asked the legitimate question: “How can we trust that you’re not fighting for the people profiting off climate change?”

Biden’s answer was to belittle the woman.

“Look at my record, child,” he said, getting in her face. “Look at my record.”

That record, according to Inside Climate News, is shaky at best.

Biden skipped out on a vote on the Lieberman-Warner Climate Security Act in 2008, contributing to the defeat of what was touted a strongest-ever climate legislation, and also opposed higher fuel economy standards early in his career.

And while Biden supported higher fuel efficiency standards in 2007, he’s also credited with promoting fracking for natural gas, coal and oil, according to the site.

Biden introduced climate change policies earlier in the 2020 campaign that were instantly criticized for plagiarism, though that controversy was also largely ignored by the media.

Regardless, Biden’s climate platform describes the socialist Green New Deal as a “crucial framework” to spend $1.7 trillion over the next decade, along with an expected $3.3 trillion from local governments and the private sector.

He also wants Congress to limit emissions with “an enforcement mechanism … based on the principles that polluters must bear the full cost of the carbon pollution they are emitting.” That includes “clear, legally-binding emissions reductions,” Inside Climate News reports.