Confusion in Tulsa: Mayor Issues Curfew as Trump Supporters Gather for Upcoming Rally

Confusion descended upon downtown Tulsa on Thursday evening after the mayor issued a curfew for the area surrounding the BOK Center, where Trump supporters have already begun gathering in anticipation of Saturday’s rally.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) signed an executive order instituting a 10 p.m. curfew for the area around the Bank of Oklahoma (BOK) Center, where the president’s rally is set to take place.

“As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety,” the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement posted to social media late Thursday.

“In an effort to start clearing the area, Mayor GT Bynum has signed Executive Order 2020-11 which places a curfew for the area in the map,” the statement continued.

Read more



Kaitlin Bennett discusses the truth about what happened in Atlanta.

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!