Confusion in Tulsa: Mayor Issues Curfew as Trump Supporters Gather for Upcoming Rally

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Confusion descended upon downtown Tulsa on Thursday evening after the mayor issued a curfew for the area surrounding the BOK Center, where Trump supporters have already begun gathering in anticipation of Saturday’s rally.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) signed an executive order instituting a 10 p.m. curfew for the area around the Bank of Oklahoma (BOK) Center, where the president’s rally is set to take place.

“As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety,” the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement posted to social media late Thursday.

“In an effort to start clearing the area, Mayor GT Bynum has signed Executive Order 2020-11 which places a curfew for the area in the map,” the statement continued.

Read more


Kaitlin Bennett discusses the truth about what happened in Atlanta.

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Says He Hired John Bolton Because He Is A 'Crazy' Warmonger

Trump Says He Hired John Bolton Because He Is A ‘Crazy’ Warmonger

U.S. News
Comments
The Conservative Effort To Reshape The Supreme Court Has Completely And Utterly Failed

The Conservative Effort To Reshape The Supreme Court Has Completely And Utterly Failed

U.S. News
Comments

Black Lives Matter Chapter Co-Founder Demands White People Give Up Their Homes

U.S. News
comments

Twitter, YouTube Permit Communist Party Misinformation While Aggressively Censoring Conservatives

U.S. News
comments

New Study Finds Focus on “Viral” Incidents of Alleged Police Brutality Led to Massive Spike in Homicides & Felonies

U.S. News
comments

Comments