CONFUSION: Michael Wolff apologizes for book error — that doesn’t exist!

Does Michael Wolff even know what’s in his anti-Trump book?

While cavalierly attempting to dismiss questions about a multitude of errors in his new tome, Wolff named an error that doesn’t even exist.

During an appearance on “Meet The Press,” Chuck Todd confronted the author over a number of errors in “Fire and Fury.”

“There are a lot of little errors—there’s a lot of them,” Todd told Wolff.

“One page had three in one. Some of them may be copy edits, small factual errors, but it adds up,” he said. “Why shouldn’t a reader be concerned about some of these mistakes?”

“I think a reader should read the book,” Wolff said, plugging sales. “The book speaks for itself.”

When asked if he “regrets” some of the errors, Wolff said smugly, “I think I mixed up a Mike Berman and a Mark Berman — for that, I apologize.”

Wolff’s problem? His book says “Mark Berman,” so he apologized for an error that doesn’t actually exist.

We know that because Washington Post national reporter Mark Berman publicly called out Wolff for placing him at a breakfast that he didn’t attend–not for getting his name wrong.

Spotted in the new Michael Wolff book about Trump: A Four Seasons breakfast featuring "Washington Post national reporter Mark Berman" (I have never had breakfast at the Four Seasons, never actually been there) (but now I wonder if I can use this to go eat there and expense it?) pic.twitter.com/bWgVAwrEfj — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 5, 2018

“I have never had breakfast at the Four Seasons, never actually been there,” Berman tweeted on Friday.

He went on to sarcastically wonder if he could now expense a breakfast there, thanks to being erroneously mentioned in Wolff’s book.