CONFUSION: MSNBC Brian Williams calls President Trump ‘Obama’ after Syria bombing

Image Credits: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Comedy Festival.

As MSNBC reported on air strikes being launched against Syrian targets Friday night, anchor Brian Williams made a big blunder: He called President Trump “President Obama.”

“It all started 9 o’clock eastern time,” Williams dramatically announced, “with about a five minute address by President Obama. Here’s a portion of that,” he said, cutting to Trump’s speech.

Watch:

It’s ironic Williams mistakenly invoked the Nobel Peace Prize winner-turned-warmonger while announcing the bombing.


