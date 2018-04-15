CONFUSION: MSNBC Brian Williams calls President Trump ‘Obama’ after Syria bombing

As MSNBC reported on air strikes being launched against Syrian targets Friday night, anchor Brian Williams made a big blunder: He called President Trump “President Obama.”

“It all started 9 o’clock eastern time,” Williams dramatically announced, “with about a five minute address by President Obama. Here’s a portion of that,” he said, cutting to Trump’s speech.

Watch:

Confused MSNBC host Brian Williams refers to President Trump as Obama while cutting away for announcement on Syria. pic.twitter.com/xrZ1YOGRuQ — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 14, 2018

It’s ironic Williams mistakenly invoked the Nobel Peace Prize winner-turned-warmonger while announcing the bombing.