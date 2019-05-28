CONFUSION: Pelosi says ‘three things’ — but holds up two fingers

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Is this “doctored,” Washington Post?

As Nancy Pelosi’s faced new health questions this week, she sought to discuss “three things” during a press conference, but held up only two fingers.

Watch:

Stumbling through her words, she said, “There’s three things,” flashing two digits.

“You might understand it better if you remember these three things,” she said, half holding up a third finger.

The strange behavior as the Washington Post sought to discredit any questions about Pelosi’s health by highlighting an obscure video account that slowed down her speech to make her appear inebriated.


President Trump has ordered US intelligence agencies to work with AG Bill Barr who will declassify intelligence materials as the he sees fit. Hear the President reveal who he really feels committed treason!


Related Articles

Dem Candidate Eric Swalwell All But Apologizes For Being White

Dem Candidate Eric Swalwell All But Apologizes For Being White

U.S. News
Comments
Trump To Win In 2020 According To 'Remarkably' Good Models

Trump To Win In 2020 According To ‘Remarkably’ Good Models

U.S. News
Comments

American Soil Is Being Globalized: Nearly 30 Million Acres Of U.S. Farmland Is Now Owned By Foreigners

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden M.I.A. on Memorial Day

U.S. News
comments

ICE Catches 31 Criminal Aliens in New York

U.S. News
comments

Comments