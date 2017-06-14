Confusion: VA Gov Claims '93 Million' Americans Die Every Day from Guns

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe greatly exaggerated the number of deaths related to firearms Wednesday following a terror attack in his state, blaming guns for killing some “93 million” Americans each day.

Early Wednesday a gunman – later learned to be a fanatical Democrat activist – opened fire on a Republican baseball practice session in Alexandria, Virginia, injuring 4, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Pouncing on the shooting as an opportunity to attack the Second Amendment, McAuliffe during a press conference claimed, “There are too many guns on the street,” before making up a random gun violence statistic.

“I have long advocated, this is not what today is about, but there are too many guns on the street,” McAuliffe stated. “We lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence. I’ve long talked about this.: