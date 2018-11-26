Congo Rejects US "Terrorist Threat" Warning

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday accused Washington of sparking “needless fear” after the US embassy in Kinshasa warned of a “possible terrorist threat” against its mission in the country ahead of a key election.

“You have to distrust information coming from people who want to spread needless fear and uncertainty among the Congolese a few days before elections,” government spokesman Lambert Mende told AFP.

The conflict-prone central African country heads to the polls on December 23 to elect a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila as well as lawmakers for national and provincial parliaments.

