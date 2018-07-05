Congolese Immigrant Scales Statue of Liberty On July 4th, Demands ICE Be Abolished, Illegals Released

The woman who ruined the 4th of July for thousands of tourists and put dozens of officer’s lives at risk to demand America have open borders has been identified as 44-year-old Therese Patricia Okoumou, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Though Okoumou’s protest demanded ICE be abolished, all deportations be halted and detaining illegals be outlawed, she’s actually the poster child for why we need ICE and a massive deportation force.

From the NY Post:

According to court records, [Therese Patricia Okoumou is] a Congolese immigrant who once filed a complaint with the New York City Commission on Human Rights — seeking a judicial review and reversal of a “determination” it made regarding alleged incidents of abuse that Okoumou suffered at the hands of a social services agency on Staten Island where she worked. Specifically, Okoumou claimed that in 2005 she was treated “in a demeaning manner” by her bosses and told that she would be fired “for complaining of discrimination.” It’s unclear why her complaint was tossed out.

It was probably tossed out because she didn’t understand you have to prove “discrimination” rather than merely file a suit and get free taxpayer money because you screamed racism.

In 2011, Okoumou made headlines after she was hit with an astounding 60 violations for illegally posting ads for her services as a personal trainer. The Department of Sanitation slapped her with $4,500 in fines that year after she spent five hours one Sunday posting the fliers on Manhattan utility poles. In 2013, she was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration, unlawful assembly and trespassing during a demonstration at the Department of Labor building on Varick Street. She had allegedly covered her mouth with tape and refused to respond to police demands. On Wednesday, Okoumou told investigators that she was part of a group protest organized by Rise and Resist NYC. The activists unfurled a banner on Liberty Island less than an hour before her climb, which read: “ABOLISH ICE.”

Leftists are hailing the Democratic Socialist as their new hero:

My girl is perched on the STATUE. OF. LIBERTY. Pink sneakers, legs crossed giving the side eye, protesting this country’s awfulness on July 4th. Black women are amazing. https://t.co/MZ1esoSvQg — The NYC Film Chick (@TheNYCFilmChick) July 4, 2018

Her name is Therese Patricia Okoumou. She is the hero of today’s civil war. pic.twitter.com/DVctzme91E — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS 🇺🇸 (@TopRopeTravis) July 5, 2018

Therese Patricia Okoumou is America’s 4th of July hero. By climbing the Statue of Liberty, she stood for the children and showed us what freedom stands for. But now she lost her own. Let’s ensure she has funds for bail and gets the best lawyers to fight all her criminal charges. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 5, 2018

reading the whole white supremacist settler state for FILTH respect on the name of Therese Patricia Okoumou pic.twitter.com/NuFvNtrytS — Yasmina Price (@jasminprix) July 5, 2018

Today, Therese Patricia Okoumou, a Congolese immigrant, scaled the Statue of Liberty and said she would not be moved until all the children detained from ICE were released. “We who believe in freedom cannot rest.” Ella taught us. #AbolishICE (Photo via AJ+) pic.twitter.com/bu4uEKR4PQ — Cynthia Malone (@cynth_malone) July 5, 2018

Therese Okoumou, the woman arrested for scaling the base of the Statue of Liberty to protest against Trump’s cruel immigration policy, is proof that we can ALL be heroes of #TheResistance — each in our own way. pic.twitter.com/xVfH5JOJl0 — Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) July 5, 2018

She was with the group “Rise and Resist” who called for an end to all deportations and said illegals should be above the law and shielded from being detained:

Rise and Resist is at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent. #EndFamilySeparation #AbolishCBP #FreeOurFuture #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/v3UbnFjI5w — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 4, 2018

Rise and Resist is at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent. #EndFamilySeparation #AbolishCBP #FreeOurFuture #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/panS03KTFe — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 4, 2018

As the NY Post reports, “Organizers initially tried distancing themselves from Okoumou’s Statue of Liberty stunt — saying she had ‘no connection’ to their cause — but later admitted that she was part of the group.”

Leftists are a disloyal bunch. After they realized how terrible it looked to throw their “comrade” under the bus they changed their tune.

The members of Rise and Resist have listened to the criticism of the statement we released earlier Wednesday evening. On reflection, we realize that in our haste to complete the statement so that we could continue working to secure the best legal representation for Patricia, (1) — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 5, 2018

we unintentionally led people to believe that we were distancing the group from Patricia. Nothing could be further from the truth. Patricia is our friend, our comrade, our sister. From the moment that we realized that this amazing woman whom we have gotten to know, love, and (2) — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 5, 2018

respect was the person who had climbed to the foot of Lady Liberty, we had three concerns: one for her safety from falling, second, for her safety as a woman of color who was about to be engaged by law enforcement, and third, to find her the best legal representation that (3) — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 5, 2018

we could. Our members will be at 500 Pearl St. at 9:00 AM tomorrow and we welcome any New Yorker who has been inspired by her utter and absolute fierceness to join us. We unequivocally support Patricia. We will have an additional statement Thursday morning with updates. (end) — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 5, 2018

Okoumou is the new face of the Democratic Party. Non-citizens paralyzing our society and putting lives in jeopardy to demand we open our borders to the world — all while telling us we have no right to a country of our own.