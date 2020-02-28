Congolese Migrants Riot in Paris, Set Fire to Dozens of Vehicles

A crowd consisting primarily of Congolese migrants rioted in Paris, setting fire to dozens of vehicles as firefighters battled blazes around the Gare de Lyon train station.

The station was partially evacuated late Friday as police urged the public to avoid the area.

“At least 30 motorcycles, scooters & rental cars have been torched. Part of a building was also set alight,” tweeted reporter Oliver Miocic.

Another video shows plumes of black smoke rising from a large fire near the station.

RT reports that the mob “tried to prevent firefighters from putting out the blaze” and video footage appears to confirm that.

The crowd were rioting in response to Congolese singer Fally Ipupa performing at a nearby venue.

“Congolese expats regularly speak out against artists from home who perform in France or Belgium, accusing them of being close to former DR Congo president Joseph Kabila and his successor Felix Tshisekedi,” reports the Telegraph.

Before the concert, police vowed to mobilize “significant resources” in order to “prevent any disturbance to public order.” They appear to have failed miserably.

As you can tell from the videos, diversity in France continues to be a strength.

