Congress Gives Itself a Bonus in Omnibus

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

The House and Senate increased their own budgets in the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package.

The Senate increased its total salaries of officers and employees by $12.6 million in the 2,232-page bill that lawmakers had fewer than 48 hours to read and vote on. The bill avoids a government shutdown that would take place at midnight on Friday.

Aside from giving their own institutions a bonus, the omnibus also gives away millions to prevent “elderly falls,” promote breastfeeding, and fight “excessive alcohol use.”

Read more


Related Articles

Former Democrat Attorney Says Clinton Rigged The Election

Former Democrat Attorney Says Clinton Rigged The Election

Government
Comments
Omnibus Specifically Prevents New Border Wall Designs

Omnibus Specifically Prevents New Border Wall Designs

Government
Comments

Rand Paul: Last-Minute Federal Budget “A Rotten, Terrible” Way to Govern

Government
Comments

Congress Had Only Hours to Read Over 2,000-Page $1.3T Bill

Government
Comments

House Probe Accuses Clapper of Misleading Congress

Government
Comments

Comments