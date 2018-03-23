Congress Had Only Hours to Read Over 2,000-Page $1.3T Bill

Image Credits: flickr, ballance.

Members of the House of Representatives had 1,000 minutes—overnight—to read a 2,232-page bill that spends $1.3 trillion.

On Wednesday, March 21, the House Appropriations Committee put out a press release headlined “Government-Wide Funding Legislation Released.”

“The bill contains the full legislation and funding for all of the 12 annual Appropriations bills,” said the release. “It totals $1.3 trillion, including $78.1 billion in funding for the Global War on Terror (GWOT)/Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO). Total base funding, excluding OCO and emergencies, is $1.2 trillion.”

Read more


Related Articles

Former Democrat Attorney Says Clinton Rigged The Election

Former Democrat Attorney Says Clinton Rigged The Election

Government
Comments
Omnibus Specifically Prevents New Border Wall Designs

Omnibus Specifically Prevents New Border Wall Designs

Government
Comments

Rand Paul: Last-Minute Federal Budget “A Rotten, Terrible” Way to Govern

Government
Comments

Congress Gives Itself a Bonus in Omnibus

Government
Comments

House Probe Accuses Clapper of Misleading Congress

Government
Comments

Comments