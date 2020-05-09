Congress Introduces Bill To Allow Government To Mass Test Americans For COVID-19 In Their Homes

Democrats have introduced a bill that would grant the government and other “entities” the authority to enter your home to conduct coronavirus testing, and even to remove Americans from their homes.

House Resolution 6666, introduced by Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) last week, would authorize the “Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to eligible entities to conduct diagnostic testing for COVID–19, and related activities such as contact tracing, through mobile health units and, as necessary, at individuals’ residences, and for other purposes.”

In other words, the government or other “eligible entities” will be authorized to conduct testing in American homes.

But further in a section of the bill referencing the Social Security Act to define an “emergency period,” it also appears to authorize the HHS secretary to remove family members from their homes if it’s “necessitated by the circumstances of the declared emergency.”

“A transfer of an individual who has not been stabilized in violation of subsection (c) of such section if the transfer is necessitated by the circumstances of the declared emergency in the emergency area during the emergency period.”

This appears to coincide with W.H.O Health Emergencies Program Dr. Michael Ryan’s remarks, who said last month that governments may need to forcibly remove family members from their homes to isolate coronavirus transmission.

“In most parts of the world, due to lockdown, most of the transmission that’s actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household, at family level,” he said.

“In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units, now we need to go and look in families and find those people who may be sick and remove them, and isolate them, in a safe and dignified manner.”

Perhaps coincidentally to the numerology, Bill Gates’ Microsoft owns patent 060606, which describes a technology that uses human body activity to mine cryptocurrency.

The globalists are using the coronavirus pandemic as the excuse to roll out their police state tyranny and vaccination agenda under the guise of protecting public health.

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!