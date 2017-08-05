Congress Leaves Town Exhausted, Unsuccessful and Frustrated

Congress is ready for a break.

For Republicans flush with election victory, 2017 was supposed to be a year of winning, as then-candidate Donald Trump often said, for an ambitious legislative agenda on Capitol Hill. Seven months in, it hasn’t worked out the way they envisioned.

Republican leaders have failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, they are behind schedule on reforming the nation’s tax system and they haven’t even broached plans to boost the nation’s infrastructure — three of their top legislative priorities.

Now they are leaving town for their annual August recess, feeling frustrated, exhausted and disappointed that a rare opportunity to pass their agenda is being squandered. They have control of Congress and the White House but little to show for it so far.

