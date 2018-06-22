Congress might rein in spending if they had to send voters a receipt

When the Trustees of Medicare and Social Security recently reported that their trust funds would go bust by 2026 and 2034, respectively, the public yawned.

Even a wealth management column published last week in the fiscally vigilant Wall Street Journal soothingly advised adults approaching retirement, “Yes,” Social Security “is facing a financial shortfall, but it will never go broke.” As the Beatles song goes, “Ob-la-di, ob-la-da, life goes on.”

Except these current spending and taxing policies cannot go on. As then-Federal Reserve Board Chair Ben Bernanke told Congress in 2011, “The unsustainable trajectories of deficits and debt [under current policies] cannot actually happen, because creditors would never be willing to lend to a government whose debt, relative to national income, is rising without limit.” His successor, Janet Yellen, testified similarly in 2014.

