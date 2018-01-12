Congress Monitoring Trump Admin Investigation into Obama Scheme to Nix Hezbollah Investigation

Congressional leaders will be keeping a close eye on a recently announced investigation by the Trump administration Justice Department into allegations the Obama administration quashed ongoing investigations into the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah in order to appease Tehran, according to conversations with lawmakers.

The Justice Department announced early Thursday that it is assembling a team of experts to pick up investigations into Hezbollah and its drug smuggling efforts in Latin America following disclosure the Obama administration nixed these investigations in a bid to foster the landmark nuclear agreement.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported in December that several congressional investigatory committees had already begun investigating the matter. Lawmakers engaged in the matter told the Free Beacon that they will be closely monitoring the DOJ investigation to ensure they are provided with information and answers about the Obama administration’s meddling.

“I’m happy to see the DOJ following our lead in investigating the Obama-Hezbollah affair,” Rep. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.), a member of the House Oversight Committee and chair of its National Security Subcommittee, told the Free Beacon following reports of the new DOJ task force. “I look forward to working with the department to uncover the truth.”

Read more