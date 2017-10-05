Congress Needs to Examine Gun 'bump stock' Devices: House Speaker

U.S. lawmakers need to examine “bump stock” gun accessories, devices that enable some guns to be turned into rapid-fire weapons, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday, opening the door to possible debate on gun control by the Republican-controlled Congress.

“Clearly that’s something we need to look into,” Ryan told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, adding that many lawmakers had not been aware until now that such devices existed. An excerpt from the interview aired on MSNBC.

A shooting rampage on Sunday night in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500, the most deadly mass shooting in modern U.S. history, has reignited debate around regulation of firearms.

