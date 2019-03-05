Congress on Verge of Rejecting Border Emergency Declaration

The U.S. Congress was on the verge of issuing a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump over his declaration of an emergency at the border with Mexico, with a top Republican predicting the Senate would approve a resolution to reject it.

Already approved by the House of Representatives, the resolution to terminate the declaration has sufficient support in the Senate to be passed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday.

McConnell predicted that Trump would veto the resolution once it lands on his desk, however. McConnell also said that that there would not be enough votes in Congress to override the veto.

Patriots took over the Republican party from neocons in order to get Trump elected in 2016, but now bitter neocons are backstabbing Trump at every opportunity.