Congress Passed Lautenberg Amendment To Rescue Soviet Jews -- Why Not For White South Africans?

South Africa’s white farmers have their collective heads on the block following the vote by the country’s parliament to expropriate their land without compensation.

The plan’s main proponent, Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, says white farmers are “criminals” who must be driven off the land. Make no mistake, this is shorthand for extermination.

Congress should immediately direct that U.S. refugee policy be reoriented to rescue these victims threatened by looming—indeed, developing—genocide, as it did with the notorious Lautenberg Amendment, which captured the U.S. refugee intake to favor Soviet Jews. But President Trump doesn’t have to wait—there is precedent for immediate Executive Action.

