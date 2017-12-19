Congress Poised to Approve Biggest Tax Overhaul In 30 Years

The Republican-controlled U.S. Congress will begin voting on Tuesday on the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax system in more than 30 years, with little standing in the way of the party’s first major legislative triumph under President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives, which introduced initial tax legislation barely six weeks ago on Nov. 2, was poised to act first with a Tuesday afternoon vote.

The Senate could follow on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, after completing 10 hours of debate, lawmakers said.

Read more