Congress Protects Medical Marijuana From Jeff Sessions In New Federal Spending Bill

Medical marijuana patients and businesses that follow state laws will continue to be protected from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the federal drug agents that work for him under a provision contained in new must-pass legislation revealed on Wednesday.

The policy, which has been federal law since 2014, bars the U.S. Department of Justice from spending money to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws. Its continuance was in question, however, after Sessions specifically asked Congress not to extend it and House leaders blocked a vote on the matter.

But the rider, which cleared a key Senate panel last year, is now attached to a bicameral deal to fund the federal government’s operations through the rest of Fiscal Year 2018, which ends on September 30.

