Watch Live: Congress Requests ANTIFA Labeled Domestic Terror Group; FBI Labels Conspiracy Theorists Instead

Image Credits: Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Flyers for an upcoming Antifa border tour show the group, which has been labeled a domestic terror organization by Homeland Security, attacking ICE facilities. guests Joey Gibson, Larry Henry, Carmen Estel, and Jesse Lee Peterson join Owen Shroyer on this LIVE August 1 transmission of War Room. Tune in weekdays, 3-6pm CT.

Also watch at infowars.com/show.


