Congress Should 'Move On' After Mueller Probe, Poll Shows

Image Credits: ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images.

Americans are ready for Congress to put the Mueller investigation behind it, a poll shows.

According to a Monmouth University poll, 54 percent of respondents would prefer Congress accept the facts of the FBI Special Counsel report released Thursday, which proved definitively there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

While most polled realize the Mueller report basically exonerates the president, an astounding 39 percent claimed they want legislators to “continue investigating” Trump.

If Congress were to cease its Russia collusion delusion, they’d unwittingly be following the advice of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, who on Thursday advised it was “time to move on from the investigation.”


