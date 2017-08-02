Congress to Investigate Wasserman-Schultz, IT aide scandal

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Congress is moving forward with an investigation into the scandal involving IT staffers working under DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) who are accused of stealing computer equipment from congressional offices.

Congressional leaders have requested a formal briefing by Capitol Police into its investigation of several IT staffers who worked under the DNC, including Imran Awan, who was arrested trying to flee the country last week.

Awan was charged with bank fraud after trying to flee to his home country of Pakistan after wiring nearly $300,000 to that country.

“I’m pushing very hard to get a full briefing from Capitol Police as soon as possible,” Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl) said Tuesday.

“There’s clearly criminal elements to this and I think there will be more going on. There’s probably going to be ethics issues on why these [taxpayer] funds were spent that [Wasserman-Schultz] and others will have to deal with.”

“We have to know what happened now and we can’t wait for a criminal case to be done. We need an immediate briefing from the Capitol Police,” he added.

Other lawmakers support the idea of compelling Wasserman-Schultz to testify about her decision to continue paying the IT staffers even as they were being investigated as well as her odd stone-walling behavior toward the Capitol Police Chief in May.

“Yes, we would ask for her to testify,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said last week, adding that the situation was “incredible.”

“You don’t have to be all that great at hacking to hack into almost anyone’s email and calendar,” he said, referring to Wasserman Schultz’s IT aides’ illegal penetration of House congressional networks.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney said last week that Wasserman Schultz’s behavior surrounding the situation may be obstruction of justice.

“We have to get to the bottom of this, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz has obstructed at every level something that affects potentially our national security,” she said.