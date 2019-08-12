Congressman: A Lot of People "Breathing a Huge Sigh of Relief" Now Epstein is Dead

According to one unnamed Congressman, a lot of people are “breathing a huge sigh of relief” now that billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is dead.

A source told the Mirror that Epstein had maintained relationships with the rich and powerful because it offered him “protection” against prosecution.

“He also kept a diary in meticulous detail in case he ever needed it,” he added.

The same insider also claimed that an unnamed Congressman said many powerful people are relieved that Epstein is dead, presumably because it gets them off the hook.

“One former congressman said there are a lot of people ‘breathing a huge sigh of relief’ now Jeff is dead. They should hold their breath for a long time to come. It ain’t over,” said the source.

As we reported earlier, Epstein’s cellmate was transferred out the day before the billionaire sex trafficker’s alleged “suicide,” meaning there was no witness to observe it.

Correctional officers at the jail also didn’t check on Epstein for hours before his death despite the fact that they should have done so every 30 minutes.

