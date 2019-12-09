Rep. Al Green (D-TX) incited a Trump-hating mob to react with hostility toward reporter Owen Shroyer, as the Infowars host touched down at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Sunday night.

Following a polite greeting, Rep. Green turns livid after Shroyer brings up the fact that the congressman labeled President Trump a “racist” on Friday.

“You were projecting your race-baiting onto him again,” Shroyer tells the congressman, whose past two attempts to pass articles of impeachment have failed.

“Well you have your opinion, I have mine,” Green says.

“But that’s a serious allegation, Al. Al, he’s not a racist,” Shroyer tells Green, as the Texas representative enters a restroom.

When Green emerges, he proceeds to call Trump a “bigot” and labels Shroyer a “bigot supporter.”

Green goes on to refute the reporter’s comments by repeatedly calling him a “racist” over and over again, before Shroyer faces off with a hostile leftist Trump-hating mob at the baggage pick-up carousel.

Owen Shroyer confronted reigning Democrat Hutt Jerry Nadler over the fake impeachment hearing

