Congressman Calls For Antifa to be Labeled a Domestic Terror Organization

Republican Congressman Jim Banks has called for Antifa to be labeled a “domestic terror organization” following the violence in Portland on Saturday.

Numerous people were violently attacked by far-left thugs during the rally, including journalist Andy Ngo, who was doused with milkshakes containing quick drying cement and had to be treated for brain bleed.

Two other attendees were attacked with metal poles and maced, leaving one with deep gashes in his head that required 25 stitches.

As we reported earlier, Antifa members are also threatening to carry out acid attacks against conservatives at an upcoming free speech event in Washington DC.

This prompted Congressman Jim Banks to call for Antifa to be investigated by authorities as a domestic terror group.

“In light of events this weekend in Portland, Oregon, I call on @POTUS, @TheJusticeDept, & @FBI to investigate #Antifa & declare them a domestic terrorist organization. Their avowal of violence & routine intimidation, harassment, & assault of Americans has no place in our country,” tweeted the Indiana Congressman.

This is not the first time that Antifa, which is vehemently defended by many media personalities on the left, has been bracketed in the context of domestic terror.

Back in July 2017, the Department of Homeland Security in New Jersey officially listed Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization after a rash of violent attacks by the group targeting supporters of Donald Trump.

“In the past year, Antifa groups have become active across the United States, employing a variety of methods to disrupt demonstrations,” stated the advisory, before going on to list a number of violent disruptions, including Milo Yiannopoulos’ speaking event at the University of California Berkeley on February 1st, which was cancelled after members of Antifa violently attacked free speech advocates.

According to a January 2017 Politico report, federal authorities had been warning state and local authorities since early 2016 that Antifa was engaging in “domestic terrorist violence”.

