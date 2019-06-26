Congressman Dan Crenshaw Grills Google Rep on Censorship of Conservatives

Dan Crenshaw grilled a Google representative during a hearing today, with the Congressman accusing the Big Tech giant of “inciting violence” against mainstream conservatives by labeling them “Nazis”.

Crenshaw directed his questions at Derek Slater, Google Global Director of Information Policy during the US Homeland Security Hearing.

Accusing Google of employing “vague standards” of hate speech to silence conservatives, Crenshaw cited the recent Project Veritas leak in which Google labeled “mainstream conservatives as Nazis.”

The emails revealed how a Google employee had labeled Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro and Dennis Prager as “Nazis” in an attempt to have their content algorithmically suppressed by Google-owned YouTube.

.@RepDanCrenshaw goes off on Google rep over recent leaked emails calling @benshapiro @jordanbpeterson and @DennisPrager "Nazis using the dogwhistles": "What kind of education do people at Google have?…Three of three of these people had family members killed in the Holocaust." pic.twitter.com/2dxJHeYUCb — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 26, 2019

“Two of these people are Jewish – very religious Jews – and you think they’re Nazis – it begs the question, what kind of education do people at Google have that they think religious Jews are Nazis?” asked Crenshaw, noting that all three had family members killed in the Holocaust and Ben Shapiro is the “number one target of the alt-right”.

Crenshaw went on to make the point that by labeling mainstream conservatives “Nazis,” Google was in fact inciting violence against them because of the leftist narrative that encourages “punch a Nazi”.

“When one of the most powerful social media companies in the world labels people as Nazis you can make the argument that is inciting violence,” said the Congressman, accusing Google of being “wholly irresponsible”.

Crenshaw concluded by accusing Google of using its “fact check” feature to unfairly target conservative content in a partisan manner.

Earlier this week, Project Veritas released undercover footage that caught Jen Gennai, head of responsible innovation at Google on camera admitting that the search giant is manipulating its algorithm to prevent Trump winning re-election in 2020.

