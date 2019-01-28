Congressman Demands Probe into CNN’s Presence at Roger Stone FBI Raid

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) on Friday sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into whether details of political operative Roger Stone’s indictment were leaked to the media ahead of his dramatic pre-dawn arrest.

CNN’s cameras were staked outside Stone’s Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home when over a dozen heavily armed FBI agents arrested him shortly after 6:00 a.m. EST. According to CNN crime and justice producer David Shortell, the network set up a crew outside the home after “noticing unusual grand jury activity” in connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe the day prior.

However, Biggs, a member of the Freedom Caucus and ally of the president, isn’t buying CNN’s assertion.

