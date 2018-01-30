Congressman Gaetz Asks Trump To Release Memo During SOTU

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has issued a press release officially asking President Trump to release the secret FISA memo to the public during the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Gaetz had already broached asking Trump to release the memo during an interview with Alex Jones on Monday.

“We’ve got to decide as a country what kind of government we want to have, what individual liberties protected by our Constitution are worthy of fighting for. I think it’s also important for the FBI to move on past the era of Andrew McCabe,” the Florida congressman stated.

“You know what I think would be very interesting, Alex, if during the State of the Union the president announced that he was supportive of the release of this memo following the Intelligence Committee’s potential vote this evening.”