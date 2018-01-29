Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined Infowars’ Alex Jones Monday to discuss the secret FISA memo’s release and the FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Discussing the House Intelligence Committee’s Monday vote deciding whether to release a classified memo which reportedly details the Obama administration’s illegal spying on the Trump campaign, Gaetz said it’s vital the American public learns of the memo’s contents.

“Well I think we’ve got a lot of momentum in the Congress to get this memo released and before the American people and that’s absolutely essential. We’ve got to decide as a country what kind of government we want to have. What individual liberties protected by our constitution are worthy of fighting for,” Gaetz told Jones, adding President Trump should read the memo during his State of the Union speech Tuesday.

Gaetz claims the memo, which purportedly shows evidence of the Obama administration’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse, may lead to the imprisonment of Obama-era Justice Department officials.

“We’ve got to decide as a country what kind of government we want to have, what individual liberties protected by our Constitution are worthy of fighting for. I think it’s also important for the FBI to move on past the era of Andrew McCabe,” the Florida congressman stated, noting former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s sudden Monday dismissal.

“I wish him the best, I certainly don’t hope anything bad happens to him going forward. But I absolutely think the FBI and the Department of Justice have become so politicized that they had lost their way and they lost the confidence of the American people and now we have got to rebuild that through reforms and transparency and I think the first thing we can do in the Congress is vote to release this memo.”

Congressman Gaetz also dropped a bombshell regarding an FBI field office’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation’s crooked dealings relating to uranium sales.

“There are reports the Little Rock Field Office is actually investigating elements of bribery and corruption with the Clinton Foundation, particularly as it relates to uranium sales that may not have been in our nation’s interest, and I think that should really worry Hillary Clinton and some of the people who were paying money for influence within the Clinton world, because this is not going to be a politically predetermined outcome made by a bunch of political bureaucrats at the head shed of the FBI.” “This is going to be frontline work done by real field agents out in the Little Rock Field Office and they should be concerned because Justice may be coming to their doorstep very soon.”

Gaetz continued that Obama DOJ holdovers should indeed feel like “cornered rats” at this point, considering the narrative propping up the Special Counsel’s Russia probe is collapsing.

“They’re going to be like cornered rats when this [Russia] investigation is shown to be the fraud that it is. It’s built on a rotten foundation and I suspect that they’ll have to go into major defense mode over Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation,” Gaetz said.

“There’s a lot of people that paid bribes to the Clinton Foundation that still may be getting a benefit out of this government and when they find out that their house of cards is falling we may see a very strong reaction and they’ll have to really start to explain themselves because the president has shown one thing: he’s willing to drain the swamp in this town.”

Immediately following his appearance on the Alex Jones Show Monday, the corporate media initiated damage control, decrying Congressman Gaetz as a conspiracy theorist.

Watch Alex Jones’ full interview with Congressman Gaetz:

