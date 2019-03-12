Congressman Releases Lisa Page Private Testimony Transcripts

Transcripts of disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page’s closed-door testimony to congressional investigators last year over DOJ and FBI wrongdoing have been released.

Ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee Doug Collins (R-Ga.) released the almost 400 pages of transcripts on Tuesday.

“The American people deserve to know what transpired in the highest echelons of the FBI during that tumultuous time for the bureau,” Collins said in a statement on the House floor.

Today, the link https://t.co/lFcxpHhFSJ will be placed in the record so the American people can read the transcripts of Lisa Page's interviews before the Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/3m1ECz4ymf — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 12, 2019

This comes just days after Collins also released the transcripts of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr.

This morning, I requested the link https://t.co/yA4Ig4L8at be placed in the record so the American people can review the transcript of Bruce Ohr’s interview. pic.twitter.com/wz2A2h78Na — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 8, 2019

“People anticipate the Mueller report soon. Will he find any so-called collusion? Or was the only collusion among agency personnel who hated the president and started this investigation?” Collins said Friday.

Page, who served as special counsel to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, came under fire last year after disparaging Trump text messages between her and FBI agent Peter Strzok surfaced.

Read the Lisa Page transcripts in full below:

Lisa Page Interview Day 1

Lisa Page Interview Day 2

