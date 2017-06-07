Congressman starts impeachment process against President Trump

Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green says he’s drafting “articles of impeachment” against President Donald Trump.

According to AL.com:

Green took to the House floor last month to call for the impeachment to of President Trump for what he said was obstruction of justice in connection to the firing of FBI chief James Comey, who was investigating ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. Comey is set to testify tomorrow before a Senate committee on his interactions with Trump.

“The facts are simple and indisputable. The President fired the FBI Director because the Director was investigating the President’s campaign connections to Russian interference in the Presidential election,” Green said in a statement. “This is obstruction of justice.”

The articles are mostly symbolic and highly unlikely to go anywhere in the Republican-controlled House. Green has not officially introduced them on the House floor and it’s unclear if he has any co-sponsors. A spokesperson for Green said the Congressman will provide more information on his plans later today.

The Hill says this is the first step by Dems to initiate a power struggle against Trump:

The articles have little chance of seeing the light of day in a House chamber controlled by Republicans, who have rallied behind Trump amid multiple investigations into ties between Russia and members of the president’s inner circle. But Green’s gambit highlights the growing apprehension many Democrats have toward the president, and it’s sure to energize a liberal base that’s sounded the impeachment alarm with increasing volume as the Russian investigation saga has evolved.