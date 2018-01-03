Congressman Steve King Seeks Citizenship Question On U.S. Census Form

Image Credits: Wiki.

Republican Congressman Steve King says census-takers in 2020 should ask if people living in the United States are citizens.

“We need to be counting citizens instead of people for the purposes of redistricting,” King says. “That’s going to take at a minimum a statute and it may take a constitutional amendment and so in this upcoming Census, I want to count separately the citizens separate from the non-citizens, the lawfully present Americans separate from the illegal aliens that are here so that America can see how bad this is.”

King says if the Census is conducted as he proposes, Iowa would gain a congressional seat from a state like California.

Read more


Related Articles

Representative From Tennessee Attacks Trump's Family

Representative From Tennessee Attacks Trump’s Family

Government
Comments
Why Rex Tillerson Isn't Leaving

Why Rex Tillerson Isn’t Leaving

Government
Comments

10 Ways the Trump Administration Beat Back Excessive Regulation in 2017

Government
Comments

Labor Department eyes drug test rule for unemployment pay

Government
Comments

Flashback: Mueller Worked with Islamist Groups to Purge Anti-Terrorism Training

Government
Comments

Comments