Congressman Steve King Seeks Citizenship Question On U.S. Census Form

Republican Congressman Steve King says census-takers in 2020 should ask if people living in the United States are citizens.

“We need to be counting citizens instead of people for the purposes of redistricting,” King says. “That’s going to take at a minimum a statute and it may take a constitutional amendment and so in this upcoming Census, I want to count separately the citizens separate from the non-citizens, the lawfully present Americans separate from the illegal aliens that are here so that America can see how bad this is.”

King says if the Census is conducted as he proposes, Iowa would gain a congressional seat from a state like California.

Read more