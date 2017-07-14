Congressman Steve King: UK Courts Shouldn't Subject Charlie Gard to a Death Sentence

U.S. Congressman Steve King introduced a resolution on Thursday, calling on UK courts to allow Charlie Gard to seek medical care “in any country where such care may be available”.

Congressman King said of his concern over the case:

It will be a horrific affront to every parent’s innate right to care for their children if British courts refuse to allow Charlie Gard’s parents to pursue offered treatment for their son. Congress should pass my resolution and take a firm stand for the rights of parents and for the life of little Charlie. British courts should not be allowed to subject an innocent, eleven month old child to the equivalent of a death sentence when hope for a cure exists, and when his parents wish to pursue it at their own expense. The world is watching this story unfold, and the British legal system is being judged harshly.

Earlier this week Charlie’s parents sought to dispel some of the myths surrounding Charlie’s condition.

Read more