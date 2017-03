Paul Manafort is in the deep state’s crosshairs as they allege he worked for Putin.

But while Manafort’s client was a “friend” of Putin, Hillary’s campaign manager & former chief of staff for Bill Clinton’s White House, John Podesta, was involved with a Russian state-run company founded by Putin and failed to disclose his stock in the company, Rosnano, when he joined Obama’s White House staff in 2014.

Congressman Gohmert is calling for an investigation.