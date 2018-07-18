Congressmen: Lisa Page Admits Texts With Strzok ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Anti-Trump FBI lawyer Lisa Page testified the biased text messages between her and FBI agent Peter Strzok “mean exactly what they say,” according to Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas).

“In many cases she admits that the text messages mean exactly what they say as opposed to Agent Strzok, who thinks we’ve all misinterpreted his own words on any message that might be negative,” Ratcliffe, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Monday.

Rep. John Ratcliffe reveals Lisa Page admitted her text messages with Peter Strzok “mean exactly what they say,” contrary to Strzok’s testimony pic.twitter.com/Ne21aWa8HJ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 17, 2018

Ratcliffe also revealed the revelations on “Sunday Morning Futures,” saying there were “significant differences” between Page’s testimony and Strzok’s.

“I can tell you there are significant differences in her testimony from Agent Strzok as it relates to these text messages, what she thought some of them meant, and she gave us new information that he either wouldn’t or couldn’t that confirm some of the concerns that we have about these investigations and the people involved in running them,” he told host Maria Bartiromo.

When I questioned Lisa Page on Friday about the anti-Trump text messages that were sent between herself and Peter Strzok, there were significant differences in her testimony and Strzok’s as it relates to what she thought some of these text messages meant. pic.twitter.com/H73LfRFzUc — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) July 16, 2018

Page will also be a good witness going forward due to her candor and credibility, according to Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

“She has given us more insights to who was involved in what,” Gohmert told Fox News Tuesday.

“She’s a more contrite person. But make no mistake … she’s a Democrat. She wanted Hillary to win and she did not want Trump to win, and that’s been obvious.”